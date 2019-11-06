WINNIPEG -- Police said have arrested three people in connection with the death of a man from Moose Lake, Man., who died at a nursing station after being found in a field early in the morning of Nov. 1.

Police were initially called to a report of an assault at 4:25 a.m.

On Wednesday, RCMP announced three suspects had been charged with second degree murder, all from Moose Lake.

Police said Brendan Mercredi Spence, 26, was arrested Nov. 3; and Clayton Mercredi, 25, and Errol Mink, 25, were arrested Nov. 4.

All men are in custody and scheduled to appear in court in The Pas Thursday.

Moose Lake is located in southeast Manitoba, around 150 kilometres from Winnipeg.

-With a file from CTV's Danton Unger