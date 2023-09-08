Mounties identify 16-year-old suspect in Thompson homicide

Glen Harper, 16, from Bunibonibee Cree Nation has been charged with manslaughter. Investigators believe he may currently be in Thompson or Bunibonibee Cree Nation. (Source: RCMP)

