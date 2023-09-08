Mounties identify 16-year-old suspect in Thompson homicide

Manitoba RCMP have revealed the identity of a 16-year-old wanted as a suspect in a Thompson homicide last month.

It happened Aug. 30 at a home on Ashberry Place in Thompson, where a 33-year-old man was shot. He was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Thompson RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects who remain at large, a 16-year-old male, and a 34-year-old man.

The 34-year-old was previously identified as Ashley Clipping, from Winnipeg.

RCMP made an ex parte application to a provincial judge in order to publish the 16-year-old's name, as police have reason to believe he may be a danger to others.

Glen Harper, 16, from Bunibonibee Cree Nation has been charged with manslaughter. Investigators believe he may currently be in Thompson or Bunibonibee Cree Nation.

Police say both suspects are considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.