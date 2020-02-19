WINNIPEG -- The human remains found after a house fire have been identified as a resident of the home.

RCMP said the man's remains were found after the house went up in flames in Newdale, Man., on Feb 14.

The Mounties said the body was taken to Winnipeg for an autopsy, where it was identified on Tuesday as a 74-year-old man, who was a resident of the home. Police said he was the only one living in the house.

RCMP said the cause of death does not appear to be suspicious, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.