Mounties investigating after truck drives in wrong direction on Perimeter, crashes

Police say a man has died after his vehicle crashed while travelling the wrong way on the Perimeter early Thursday morning.

RCMP say they were called to the Perimeter near Lagimodiere Boulevard at around 4:40 a.m. for a report of a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lane.

As officers headed to the area, RCMP got a second call about a collision at the same location.

Police arrived to find a pickup truck in the westbound lane. Officers say it was travelling in the wrong lane when it crossed over the median from the eastbound lanes and then crossed the westbound lanes, colliding with a concrete divider on the roadway at what appeared to be a high speed.

Police say the 34-year-old man who was driving was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say he was the only person in the vehicle, and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Mounties continue to investigate.