

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said the death of a male found at a residence in Nelson House, Man., is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they were called at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and found the male dead at the scene.

Officers with the RCMP’s major crimes unit and forensic investigators are assisting with the investigation, RCMP said.

Nelson House is located in northern Manitoba, about an hour west of Thompson.