UPDATE: On Tuesday RCMP said Blaine Birkholz has been safely locating, thanking the public for assistance.

EARLIER: RCMP in Thompson, Man., are asking for help to find a 50-year-old man they say hasn’t been heard of or seen by family in more than four months.

The man, Blaine Ashley Birkholz, is described as being very transient in nature and may be in Winnipeg, The Pas or Thompson.

He is described as being five foot ten inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP in Thompson at 204-677-6911 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.