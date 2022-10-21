Mounties looking for help in solving year-old Nelson House homicide

Nelson House RCMP are asking the public for help in solving a year-old homicide case.

22-year-old Rico Linklater was last seen in the northern Manitoba community on Oct. 21, 2021. He was reported missing two days later, however police now believe him to be a victim of homicide.

In early September 2022, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team - along with Search and Rescue - went to Nelson House to continue the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who reached out before regarding Linklater, or who may have new information about his disappearance, to contact the Nelson House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.