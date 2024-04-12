WINNIPEG
Mounties searching for missing Manitoba man in need of medical care

Mark Hutchinson, 46, is shown in an undated photo. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers. (Manitoba RCMP) Mark Hutchinson, 46, is shown in an undated photo. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers. (Manitoba RCMP)
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man in need of medical care who was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.

Pinawa RCMP said they were notified Thursday afternoon that Mark Hutchinson, 46, from the RM of Lac du Bonnet was missing and was in a vulnerable state.

Mounties say he was last seen at the Pinawa Hospital.

Officers and police dogs searched the area, but did not find him.

Police continued patrolling overnight, and are now calling on the public for help.

They say Hutchinson requires medical care, and his family and police are concerned for his well-being.

He is known to walk the trails around Tower Road in Lac du Bonnet.

He is described as five-foot-six in height with brown hair and brown eyes. He is clean-shaven, though a police-supplied photo shows him with a beard, as it is the most recent image available.

Anyone with information on Hutchinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

