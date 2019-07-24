

The Manitoba RCMP said they are continuing to search for two men who are suspects in the murder of three people in British Columbia.

On Tuesday, police tweeted they have reason to believe Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were recently in the Gillam, Man., area. The two, who were previously thought to be missing, are suspects in the death of a young couple and unidentified man.

Mounties conducted an all-night patrol in Fox Lake Cree Nation, after the chief confirmed a burned out vehicle was found near the reserve of Bird, northeast of Gillam. Police have not yet confirmed the vehicle is connected to the suspects.

On Wednesday, RCMP said they have resources out in Gillam and an informational checkstop in place near Provincial Road 280 and Provincial Road 290.

RCMP checkstop at the 280/290 junction between Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation. pic.twitter.com/FdYDMoeXL3 — Jeff Keele (@jeffkeelectv) July 24, 2019

The Mounties also said they are working and sharing information with RCMP in B.C.

Officials in Gillam said the community is on alert.

Mayor Dwayne Forman said it’s the uncertainty of the situation that has people in the community worries. He’s urging people to lock the cars and homes.

Forman said nothing of this nature has even happened in Gillam before and the closest thing he could think of was a polar bear warning issued two years ago.

Deputy mayor John McDonald said community members often see strangers come and go because of Manitoba Hydro projects, but are now paying better attention.

MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in a release that Fox Lake residents should remain vigilant and to consider the suspects as dangerous.

“If you think you see these suspects, please consider them as dangerous. Do not approach them. Contact the RCMP or call 911 immediately,” he said.

PUBLIC SAFETY - Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky MAY be in Manitoba and are considered dangerous. We have reasons to believe they were recently in the Gillam area. If you spot them - take no actions – do not approach – call 911 or your local police immediately. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/yh2yV78oZd — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 23, 2019

The search for these two suspects is continuing. Manitoba RCMP has sent a number of resources to the Gillam area and an informational checkstop is in place near #PR280 & #PR290. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 24, 2019

McLeod is described as six foot four, around 169 pounds, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. Schmegelsky is described as six foot four, around 169 pounds with sandy brown hair.

If spotted, RCMP urge people to take no action and not approach the suspects, but call 911 or a local police detachment.

“We have received numerous tips and information throughout the evening, and are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP in a news release. “If you see something suspicious, call police. We are also reminding everyone that these suspects should not be approached if seen and to call 911 or your local police immediately.”

Ontario Provincial Police have also warned against approaching the men.

Police said the investigation continues and more details will be provided once available.

- With files from The Canadian Press, CTV's Jeff Keele and CTVNews.ca’s Nicole Bogart