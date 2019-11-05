WINNPEG -- Manitoba RCMP and a Manitoba Grand Chief will join family members of a Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation woman found dead in Thompson, Man., to ask people to come forward with information that could help.

Police previously said it’s believed the victim, Bobbi Lynn Lee Moose, 29, had been staying with friends in the northern mining city for the weeks leading up to her death, after being dropped off by family members at the community’s Walmart on Oct. 1.

She was found dead on Oct. 17.

Officers have previously also shared photos of the outerwear she had last been seen in, a plain black winter coat on top of a grey North Face jacket with red trim, and black boots.

A news conference related to the homicide investigation will take place Tuesday afternoon.

More details to come….