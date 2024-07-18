Movie shoot to take over Birds Hill Provincial Park next week

A new movie being shot in Birds Hill Provincial Park next week means people will need to use an alternate entrance to get in.

The province announced Thursday that the west gate entrance on Provincial Trunk Highway 59 will be closed from July 22 to July 26 as a film production is happening in the area.

Instead, people are being asked to use the east gate entrance on Provincial Road 206. For those coming from the north or south, detours will be in place.

On the movie front, there are opportunities for people to be part of a "major motion picture."

MadLib Casting and Film Services has a casting call out for several different background roles in La Riviere and the surrounding area for the movie "The Long Walk" which is an adaptation of the Stephen King book of the same name.

They are looking for a male farmer role who appears 35 or older, a woman to play a farmer's wife who appears 30 or older and someone to play a farmer's daughter who is between the age of 13 and 17.

All those positions need to be available for Aug. 7.

They are also looking for people to sit on chairs, kids between the ages of six and 10 to play on a porch and a man to drive a pickup truck. They need to be available for Aug. 12 and 13.

They are paid roles and people can find more details online.