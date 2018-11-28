Featured
MPI advises drivers as ice and snow-covered highways reported across southern Manitoba
Highway 10 in the Souris River Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 28. (Source: Manitoba 511.)
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 1:29PM CST
Conditions are deteriorating on a number of highways across southern Manitoba Wednesday in a snow event expected to amount to five centimetres in most areas and up to 10 centimetres in parts of the province’s southwest.
Manitoba Public Insurance sent an advisory reminding drivers to adjust their behaviour behind the wheel.
Reports range from roads that are partly to fully snow-covered, to roads covered in ice, with snow fall that blows, drifts and swirls, according to Manitoba 511.
Late Wednesday morning, RCMP shared photos taken on Highway 10 near Neepawa and Minnedosa, Man., showing snow-packed roadways under dark skies.
Our RCMP officers are seeing this right now on #MBHwy10. #rcmpmb #slowdown pic.twitter.com/n28kX1J0SP— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 28, 2018
Highway conditions are available on the Manitoba 511 website. Drivers can also take a look at a network of highway cameras around Manitoba on the CAA Manitoba website.
MPI shared the following tips to stay safe:
- Before you head out on the highway, check for road and weather conditions by calling 511.
- Be cautious in traveling on overpasses and bridges. The surfaces on these structures can freeze quickly due to no ground insulation.
- Don’t rush. Give yourself five or 10 extra minutes to get to your destination safely.
- See where you’re going. At this time of year, keeping windshields clear is essential so make sure windshield washer fluid is topped up and windows are clear of snow and ice.
- Allow more time to stop. Traction is reduced when roads are slippery it takes more time to come to a complete stop. If you don’t have winter tires, it’s not too late to get them.
- Leave more space. Don’t tailgate at any time and remember that following distance should be increased when travelling at higher speeds or in poor visibility. (Source: MPI).