Conditions are deteriorating on a number of highways across southern Manitoba Wednesday in a snow event expected to amount to five centimetres in most areas and up to 10 centimetres in parts of the province’s southwest.

Manitoba Public Insurance sent an advisory reminding drivers to adjust their behaviour behind the wheel.

Reports range from roads that are partly to fully snow-covered, to roads covered in ice, with snow fall that blows, drifts and swirls, according to Manitoba 511.

Late Wednesday morning, RCMP shared photos taken on Highway 10 near Neepawa and Minnedosa, Man., showing snow-packed roadways under dark skies.

Highway conditions are available on the Manitoba 511 website. Drivers can also take a look at a network of highway cameras around Manitoba on the CAA Manitoba website.

MPI shared the following tips to stay safe: