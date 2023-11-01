WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • MPI employees approve new agreement, strike coming to an end

    MPI

    The strike involving Manitoba Public Insurance employees has come to an end.

    The union representing MPI employees announced Wednesday evening that its members voted in favour of a tentative agreement that was reached on Tuesday.

    The new agreement will give MPI employees 13 per cent wage increases over four years.

    "It's been a tough round of bargaining and strike action stretching from summer into fall, but our members stood their ground to achieve the fairness they deserved all along," said Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) President Kyle Ross in a news release.

    The agreement also includes a lump sum signing bonus of $1,800 for full-time employees.

    The MGEU said the new agreement will span from Sept. 27, 2022 to Sept. 26, 2026.

    A return to work plan is being finalized but MGEU said the plan is to have members back on the job by Friday.

    "Our members are keen to get back to work helping Manitobans," said Ross. "We ask the public to have patience with members as they work to ramp up services."

    More details to come.

