MPI launches police enforcement program at high-collision intersections

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has launched a new speed enforcement program to help reduce collisions at the province's intersections.

On Monday, MPI announced it will be providing funding for the program, which will be conducted by the Winnipeg Police Service, Brandon Police Service and RCMP.

Through this program, the police agencies will focus enforcement efforts on the speed of vehicles as they drive through intersections, whether drivers are following traffic control devices, and clearing the intersection before the light change.

Satvir Jatana, MPI's chief customer officer, said in a news release that many intersection collisions could be prevented if drivers adjusted their speeds and followed traffic signals.

"While entering an intersection, the combination of speed and not adhering to a traffic signal, like a traffic light, is potentially fatal," Jatana said,

"The new intersection/speed program is aimed at those drivers who put others at risk. Our goal is to reduce collisions, fatalities and injuries. Helping to create safer roads for all continues to be our focus."

As part of the program, police officers will be conducting enforcement at high-collision intersections.

According to MPI, the following intersections saw the highest number of total collisions between 2016 and 2020:

Kenaston Boulevard and McGillivray Boulevard – 1,217 collisions;

Lagimodiere Boulevard and Regent Avenue West – 978 collisions;

Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway – 919 collisions;

Grant Avenue and Kenaston Boulevard – 887 collisions;

Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Pembina Highway – 875 collisions;

Bishop Grandin Boulevard and St. Mary's Road – 799 collisions;

Bishop Grandin Boulevard and St. Anne's Road – 717 collisions;

Bison Drive and Pembina Highway – 717 collisions; and

Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Dakota Street – 663 collisions.

The Crown corporation also provided the following information for the intersections with the most collisions in Brandon between 2016 and 2020:

18 Street and Victoria Avenue – 241 collisions;

18th Street and Richmond Avenue – 239 collisions;

18th Street and Park Avenue – 140 collisions;

34th Street and Victoria Avenue – 105 collisions;

18th Street and Princess Avenue – 101 collisions;

26th Street and Victoria Avenue – 101 collisions;

1st Street and Victoria Avenue – 99 collisions;

10 Street and Victoria Avenue – 94 collisions;

18th Street North and Kirkcaldy Drive – 87 collisions; and

9th Street and Victoria Avenue – 73 collisions.

The enforcement program was recently launched and will continue until the late fall.