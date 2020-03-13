WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is adapting some of its customer service options to the reality of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release issued Friday, MPI asked customers who are not feeling well to avoid in-person visits to service centres or Autopac insurance brokers and to use available online services instead.

These services include the following:

Payments for most driver’s license charges, policy fees, registrations, premiums and overdue amounts;

Booking or rescheduling Class 5 and 6 knowledge and road tests

For customers who must attend service centres for knowledge tests or road tests already scheduled, MPI is allowing them to reschedule their appointments at no cost.

Customers wishing to reschedule may call MPI’s contact centre at 204-985-7000 or may access services online.