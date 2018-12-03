

CTV Winnipeg





Insurance costs for Manitoba drivers are going up next spring, but not all motorists will see individual rates change.

An overall rate increase of 1.8 per cent has been approved for Manitoba Public Insurance.

The Manitoba Public Utilities Board said the increase for basic compulsory motor vehicle premiums goes into effect March 1, 2019, emphasizing rates for individual policyholders are also determined by factors such as driving record, the type of registered vehicle and purpose its driven.

The Public Utilities Board also said final insurance rates for vehicles for hire have also been approved.

A full copy of the PUB’s order is available online.