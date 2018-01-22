

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Public Insurance says 73 people were killed on Manitoba roads in 2017, the second lowest annual total in the past 35 years.

Only 2014 had a lower number of fatalities at 68. In 2016, 107 people died on roadways.

While MPI acknowledged the decrease in 2017 was positive, the insurer also emphasized that many road deaths are preventable and factors like impaired driving, distracted driving, speed, and not wearing seatbelts continue to contribute to fatalities.

“To stay safe on our roads and not put other road users at risk, all drivers need to think about road safety every time they get behind the wheel,” said Ward Keith, CAO and vice-president, MPI, in a release.

MPI said the 73 deaths came as a result of 65 collisions, and of those who died, seven were motorcycle riders and 11 were pedestrians.

MPI said it continues to encourage drivers to make 2018 the safest year yet on Manitoba roads and is working with MADD Canada to make people more aware of the dangers of driving while impaired with pot.

MPI also shared life-saving prevention tips, such as planning a safe ride home when heading out to a party, pulling over before texting behind the wheel, respecting the speed limit and wearing a seatbelt.