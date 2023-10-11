Winnipeg

    • MPI requesting unchanged car insurance rates

    MPI

    Manitoba drivers may not have to pay increased rates for their insurance next year.

    This is because Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has asked the Public Utilities Board (PUB) to keep the basic insurance rate unchanged for the 2024/25 insurance year. Individual insurance rates will still be based on vehicle type, vehicle use, rating territory and driving record.

    Some drivers may even end up paying less as MPI is also suggesting an expansion of the driver safety rating scale, which provides premium discounts for the safest drivers.

    If this is approved, MPI will add another discount level to the top of the scale, which would result in a 48 per cent vehicle premium discount for drivers at the newly-created level of +18. The Crown corporation would also provide greater discounts to all driver safety rating levels over +8.

    The PUB operates independently and has the ultimate authority to establish the basic insurance rates. It’s expected to issue its order in December, with approved rates coming into effect beginning April 2024.

