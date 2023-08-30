MPI resuming road tests amid strike action

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is resuming Class 5 driver testing amid strike action.

On Tuesday, MPI said it contracted 70 private instructors from the high school driver education program to conduct road tests during the strike.

“Basically, MPI has leveraged its existing professional relationship with driving instructors in the company’s driver [education] program,” said Ward Keith, chair of the MPI board of directors, adding that they’ve also resumed knowledge testing.

MPI noted that those who complete its comprehensive driver education program will be certified for a licensure without having to take a road test. All other Class 5 drivers will be able to take a road test, with priority being given to customers who had their appointments cancelled.

MPI added that it has the ability to retest any drivers licenced during the strike once it is over.

The Crown corporation also has a new online tool for customers to report claims while call centres are closed. This tool can be used to open collision, hail, attempted theft, partial theft, vandalism or non-collision claims.

“What we’ve done now is we’ve implemented an online, very simplified claims reporting tool that we’re encouraging customers to use before they contact a body shop,” Keith said.

“What that will do is it will streamline the process for customers even further and save them time when they call or visit a body shop.”

On Monday, 1,700 MPI workers walked off the job after contract negotiations broke down last week.