MPI reverses plan to issue driver licences without road test during strike

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is walking back its plan to allow drivers to get a driver's licence without doing a road test amid an ongoing strike.

The Crown corporation announced Thursday afternoon in a news release that they would no longer go forward with the plan, hours following a press conference where they expressed support for the plan.

“Effective immediately, Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is pausing its plans to waive the Class 5 road test requirement for eligible graduates of the Driver Z program,” a statement from MPI reads. “These eligible graduates will continue to be required to complete a Class 5 road test.

“As a result of an overwhelming response from the driver education community, MPI is now satisfied there will be sufficient resources available to resume Class 5 testing for all drivers, including graduates of the Driver Z program. MPI is pleased with the positive response it has received from its driver education partners across the province, and their willingness to assist MPI in resuming driver testing services for our mutual customers.”

The Crown corporation announced that people who graduated from the Driver Z program, which is primarily aimed at high school students but available to others, Would be able to get a Class 5 licence and skip the road test while the strike is ongoing.

The plan was criticized by driving instructors, citing safety concerns.

In its statement, MPI said the Registrar of Motor Vehicles has the legal authority to waive testing requirements, and the option could be reconsidered in the future if the strike continues.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen, the minister responsible for MPI, responded to the Crown corporation's plan late Thursday.

"As Manitobans expect, MPI is taking responsible steps to adapt to the disruption caused by this strike action," Goertzen said. "The Manitoba government respects MPI’s function and its commitment to safe contingency planning that is responsive to the continuing service expectations of all Manitobans. Working with MPI, we are reviewing its plans and underlying authority on an expedited basis."

MPI employees have been on strike since Monday, with wages as the primary issue.