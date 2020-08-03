WINNIPEG -- Another round of rebate cheques are on the way to some Manitoba Public Insurance customers after the organization was alerted to a system error.

The auto insurer planned to send policyholders $110 million in rebate cheques after fewer claims during the COVID-19 pandemic and better than expected year-end financials.

A spokesperson for the insurance company tells CTV News that it received a number of customer concerns about the rebate amount on the first cheques.

After an investigation process, MPI realized there was a system error in determining some rebate amounts.

The spokesperson said MPI did a recalculation of the second round of rebate cheques and will be sending 9600 cheques for a total of $253,000.

The new cheques were sent last week and should be arriving via Canada Post in the coming days.

Policyholders whose cheques are still missing can call MPI's contact centre at 204-985-7000.