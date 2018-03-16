

CTV Winnipeg





Midway through Fraud Prevention Month in Canada, Manitoba Public Insurance has shared three examples of frauds its investigators uncovered.

MPI said one fraud involved a claimant who had been hurt in a motorcycle crash and alleged his pain was bad enough to prevent him from taking out even a small bag of garbage for months after the initial injury.

MPI investigators eventually spotted the man carrying out much more difficult tasks, including taking long walks, operating machinery and pushing a heavy load with a wheelbarrow.

The second fraud MPI shared was uncovered when a hunter “deep in the backwoods of the Interlake” came across a car that looked like it had been hidden on purpose. MPI said the car had been reported stolen five days before that, even though investigators found no signs of tampering to suggest it had been stolen, and MPI said the vehicle only had one key.

The final fraud investigation shared began with a woman in her 20s making in claim for injuries caused by a crash that she said prevented her from caring for herself and child. MPI says she asked for assistance with home care and income, but investigators who spoke with the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved heard she wasn’t present at the crash site.

MPI said none of the claimants received the coverage sought.