WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Public Insurance announced on Friday it will now be allowing some over-the-phone transactions to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release from the Crown corporation, Manitobans will be able to make some transactions by phone with Autopac agents or with MPI’s contact centre.

The following transactions will temporarily be available by phone:

New registration and policy application;

Renewal of an expiring or expired driver’s licence;

Reapplication of a lapsed driver’s licence;

Manual reassessment of an active or lapsed driver’s licence;

Driver’s licence replacement;

Basic ID card replacement;

Coverage renewal, reassessment, reactivation and reapplication of vehicle insurance;

Transfer of policy; and

Payment.

Anyone who needs to complete the listed transactions is asked to call their Autopac agent or MPI’s contact centre at 204-985-7000 or 1-800-665-2410.