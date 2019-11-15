WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Métis Federation announced its Post-Secondary Education Support Program Friday.

In partnership with the government of Canada, the MMF will receive close to $90 million over the next 10 years and $9.9 million for each year thereafter.

The MMF said it hopes to award 1,000 students up to $5,000 each for the upcoming school year. It said this agreement ensures that Métis students in Manitoba will access to much needed financial and other student supports over the coming decade.

“That young person can say now, I can be whatever I want to be because the Métis nation is there to back me up,” said MMF President David Chartrand.

He said this is long overdue and will open up new opportunities for Métis people. They are encouraged to apply online.