Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Perimeter Highway

A six-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning has closed a section of the Perimeter Highway to traffic.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the crash took place around 7 a.m. this morning due to icy roads. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The westbound lanes between St. Mary’s Road and Pembina Highway have since reopened as sanding trucks have arrived at the scene.

Police are urging drivers to remain cautious as the roads may be slippery.