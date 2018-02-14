

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said three people were killed in a crash that involved six vehicles, one of which was an RCMP cruiser.

It happened Wednesday evening at about 5:25 p.m. on Highway 10, the Mounties said, when two officers based out of Minnedosa were travelling south in a marked cruiser.

Police said that’s when a small northbound SUV carrying two women lost control, rolling into the southbound lane and crashing into another car, then the RCMP cruiser. The crash also involved three other vehicles.

Both women in the SUV, a 67-year-old and 51-year-old from the RM of Glenella-Lansdowne, died, as did a 56-year-old Waywayseecappo woman who was a passenger in the first southbound car to be hit. The crash also resulted in six other people being taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 10 was closed Wednesday for the investigation.

RCMP investigators believe road conditions played a role in the crash.