WINNIPEG -- Four employees have been charged with defrauding of Opaskwayak Education Services (OES) of hundreds of thousands of dollars following a multi-year investigation, according to RCMP.

Mounties said they received a report of the possible fraud on March 27, 2018. Police then worked closely with the OES, including a forensic audit of its finances.

According to RCMP, they discovered that between March 1, 2017 and March 2018, the OES was defrauded of more than $450,000.

Corp. Sheldon Martens, of The Pas general investigative section, said it was a long and complex investigation.

“These four accused were in control of the financial department of OES and we believe they used their positions of authority within the organization to purposefully commit fraud,” he said in a news release.

“By working together and through the use of a wide variety of financial trickery and deception, over $450,000 was siphoned from the OES.”

Four OES employees are facing charges of fraud: Marie (Christine) Campbell, 50; Wilfred Harris; 59; Carmen Zolinski, 37; and Anita Ballantyne, 51. All of the suspects are from Opaskwayak Cree Nation.

Ballantyne, Campbell and Harris have been arrested and will appear in court on Aug. 11. Zolinski, who is currently living in another province, has a warrant out for her arrest.

None of the charges have been tested in court.