A woman is shaking her head after her car was mistakenly towed off her street in Tyndall Park early Friday morning.

Brazil Street resident Karen Munro said she was surprised to wake up and see her son’s car being towed.

“Came running outside and told them to stop. They already took my car and they were going to take my daughter’s car,” said Munro.

She said she went back insider her house to grab her keys, then came back out. She said the tow truck driver then started arguing with her.

“I was shocked because I had to bring my daughter to the St. Boniface (Hospital) for surgery this morning, and I had no car.”

It turns out the city made a mistake. Brazil Street is in Zone A. the parking ban for that area was not supposed to go into effect until 7 p.m. Friday evening.

The city clarified the mistake in an email to CTV News Friday:

“We did courtesy tow (towed cars to another street) by mistake in this area this morning. The error was identified by 10:30 a.m. and towing ceased in this zone. We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused. It does not appear that we issued any tickets. If a motorist believes they have received a ticket in error, they can have a screening officer review it online or at the Winnipeg Parking Authority office.”

Several other cars on the street were also towed. They were moved to nearby Manitoba Avenue.

Munro said she was able to find her vehicle and get her daughter to the hospital in time for surgery. She did not receive a ticket.

“They say know your zone, well I knew mine I just wish they knew their own,” said Munro. “It’s just unreal.”

The residential parking ban officially ended across the city at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.