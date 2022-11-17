Multiple crashes reported on Perimeter Highway: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP says officers are responding to multiple collisions on the Perimeter Highway.

Tara Seel, a media relations officer with the Manitoba RCMP, told CTV News it appears the crash sites located on the Perimeter Highway between Highway 6 and CentrePort will be closed for a while.

"We don’t have a lot of information right now as officers are on scene and attending to multiple collisions," Seel said in an email to CTV News. "Conditions are very slippery and we urge caution when travelling, not only on the Perimeter surrounding highways as well."

No details are known yet as to how many vehicles are involved and if any injuries have been reported.

RCMP are expected to release more information later today.

This is a developing story. More to come.