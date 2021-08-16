WINNIPEG -- A number of emergency crews responded to a fire in Osborne Village on Sunday night.

Firefighters were on scene of a structure fire around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Wardlaw Avenue and Scott Street.

The fire began at E-Mart Convenience and then spread to a house.

CTV News Winnipeg saw about 10 firetrucks at the scene, as well as a few ambulances. There was also a significant amount of smoke coming from the home as firefighters used a ladder truck to attack the fire from above.

The scene has since been cleared.

There is no information yet regarding the cause of the fire, any injuries or a damage estimate.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more details.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Gary Robson.