CTV News is on the scene of multiple fires in Winnipeg’s West End and several fire crews were seen working.

A witness told CTV News the fires started around 3 a.m.

They observed a couch and a garage on fire in the 500 block of Furby Street. The witness added there were at least two others down the block.

Fire crews were seen outside of an apartment building in the area.

CTV News has not confirmed these details with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

It’s not known if there are any injuries or how much damage was caused.

More details to come.