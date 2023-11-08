Multiple fires in Elmwood considered suspicious, under investigation

Multiple fires in the community of Elmwood Tuesday night are being considered suspicious and are being investigated.

The city said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to three fires that were reported between 11:20 p.m. and 11:31 p.m.

The first call was a debris fire in the area of Talbot Avenue and Gateway Road. That was followed by another debris fire in the rear of the 500 block of Harbison Avenue East that was called in at 11:23 p.m. Seven minutes later, another call regarding a garage fire in the 500 block of Harbison Avenue East was reported.

The last call came in at 11:31 p.m. for a fire in the 400 block of Tweed Avenue. The city said crews found a bin on fire.

WFPS crews were able to extinguish each fire quickly the city said and no injuries were reported.

"All incidents are under investigation but are considered suspicious. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service," the city said in a news release.