Multiple food waste drop-off stations set to open up in Winnipeg

As Winnipeg residents wait for a green cart program to come into effect, they will soon be able to take their food waste to a drop-off station.

The city announced on Wednesday that Compost Winnipeg is launching 15 food waste drop-off stations across the city starting on Oct. 15.

"For every tonne of food waste diverted, we remove two tonnes of CO2 emissions," said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a news release.

"We're giving residents a convenient and immediate way to make a real difference while we gear up for the launch of the green cart program."

Winnipeggers can put food and any other compostable materials in a container or compostable bag and bring it to one of the stations. If you want to limit trips, the city recommends storing waste in the freezer until you are ready to take it.

"If you're not already composting, try something different. Take advantage of these new food waste drop-off stations and help continue our efforts in reducing the impacts of climate change," said Coun. Evan Duncan (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) in a news release.

The stations are scattered throughout the city, including at the three 4R Winnipeg Depots.

"We know having a station close to home is key, so we will look for opportunities to add more drop-off stations to make it easier for everyone to use," said Amanda Wolfe, the general manager of Compost Winnipeg, in a news release.

The city plans to launch a green bin collection program in 2030.