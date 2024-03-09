WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Multiple people displaced after early morning fire

    Multiple people are displaced after an early morning fire in Winnipeg's North Point Douglas neighbourhood. (Daniel Timmerman/CTV News) Multiple people are displaced after an early morning fire in Winnipeg's North Point Douglas neighbourhood. (Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)
    

    Multiple people are displaced after an early morning house fire in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.

    The city says Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call just before 4 a.m. Saturday, after receiving reports of a fire in a two-storey multi-family home in the 100 block of Hallet Street.

    When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. They tried to fight the blaze from inside the house, but were forced to exit due to “heavy fire conditions,” the city said.

    Firefighters remain on scene to fully extinguish the fire. The city said the building sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage.

    No injuries have been reported and the city’s Emergency Social Services Team is helping the displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

    The fire is under investigation.  

