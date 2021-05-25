WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service responded to multiple stabbings over the May long holiday weekend that sent five people to hospital with injuries.

Police said on May 22 around 1:30 a.m. officers responded the stabbing of a 35-year-old man in the 200 block of Fountain Street. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Then on the morning of May 23, a 25-year-old man took himself to hospital around 10:45 a.m. after being stabbed. Police said they were called after the fact and met with the victim, who is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either of these cases.

Later that same afternoon Central District police officers were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Edmonton Street around 4:50 p.m. for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

According to police a verbal argument between two men turned physical, and resulted in one of the men stabbing the other. A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The other man, an 18-year-old Winnipegger, was quickly found in the area and taken into custody and charged with six assault and breach-related offences. He also received medical attention for injuries he sustained during the assault.

Then on Monday, May 24, police said they met with two people who had made their own way to hospital around 3 a.m. after being stabbed. A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man ended up in stable condition after the assault. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police said major crimes are investigating the incidences. They ask anyone who has information to call 204-986-6219 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-8477.