Multiple stolen vehicle reports over past 24 hours: Winnipeg police
With cold temperatures in Winnipeg expected over Christmas, police want to remind people of the risks of leaving your car running unattended. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 10:53AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service said they have received numerous reports of stolen vehicles over the past 24 hours, as of Sunday morning.
With cold temperatures in Winnipeg expected over Christmas, police want to remind people of the risks of leaving your car running unattended.
Police said some newer vehicles allow the engine to run without the keys. They said steering wheel locking bars are also a good alternative.