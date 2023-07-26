Multiple tornado warnings issued throughout Manitoba

A number of tornado warnings have been issued throughout central Manitoba, including close to Winnipeg.

Just before 6 p.m. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) started issuing warnings throughout the province and now those warnings include:

• Bloodvein;

• Pinawa, including Seven Sisters Falls;

• The RM of Lac du Bonnet;

• The RM of Reynolds, including Ste. Rita, Hadashville and Rennie; and

• The RM of Whitemouth, including Elma.

ECCC said meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado and consider this a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

There are also several tornado and severe thunderstorm watches in place throughout Manitoba, including in Winnipeg.

More to come.