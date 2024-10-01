WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Multiple women groped in similar sexual assaults: Winnipeg police

A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg)
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating several similar sexual assault reports where an unknown man groped women before running away.

Police said the rash of incidents happened between Sept. 25 and 28 in the first 100 block of Balmoral Street, Main Street at Assiniboine Avenue, Ellice Avenue at Hargrave Street, the first 100 block of Edmonton Street, and Granite Way at Osborne Street.

Police say six adult women reported the incidents.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, between five-foot-four and five-foot-eight with a thin build who wears a hoodie and possibly eyeglasses.

Detectives are working to find clear surveillance images, WPS said.

Anyone with information or who has surveillance in these areas is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

