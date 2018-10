Results will be updated as they become available

ELLICE-ARCHIE

ELTON

Acclaimed

Reeve: Ross Farley - Acclaimed

Councillor, Ward 1: Donna Mitchell - Acclaimed

Councillor, Ward 2: Gregg Campbell - Acclaimed

Councillor, Ward 3: Rod Paterson - Acclaimed

Councillor, Ward 4: Ches Bollman - Acclaimed

Councillor, Ward 5: Cameron Hales - Acclaimed

Councillor, Ward 6: Melissa Bromley - Acclaimed

EMERSON-FRANKLIN

Elected

Reeve: David Carlson - Elected, 184 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Todd Nichols - Elected, 49 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Brian Grier - Elected, 105 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Orest Kuryk - Elected, 102 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Tony Dujlovic - Elected, 76 votes

Councillor Ward 6: Doug Johnston - Elected, 149 votes

Councillor Ward 6: Brenda Lange - Elected, 183 votes

LUD of Emerson: Robert Beninger - Elected, 178 votes

LUD of Emerson: Robyn Copeland - Elected, 154 votes

LUD of Emerson: Jarrett Knutt - Elected, 184 votes

Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 5: Dennis Weiss, Acclaimed

Not Elected

Reeve: Elaine Holodryga, 299 votes

Reeve: Ron Mihaychuk, 267 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Dennis Rodewald, 44 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Florance Beaudry, 21 votes

Councillor Ward 2: John Paul (JP) Peeters, 11 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Nathan Penner, 40 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Kirke Calderwood, 37 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Archie Hunter, 60 votes

Councillor Ward 6: Larry Propp, 105 votes

LUD of Emerson: Kelly Ihme, 116 votes

ETHELBERT

FISHER

GILBERT PLAINS

GILLAM

Elected

Councillor: John McDonald - Elected, 86 votes

Councillor: Sherri Herrera - Elected, 90 votes

Councillor: Danny Van Alstyne - Elected, 94 votes

Councillor: Jayson Oliver - Elected, 104 votes

Acclaimed

Mayor: Dwayne Forman - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor: Lucas Turnbull, 84 votes

GLENBORO-SOUTH CYPRESS

Elected

Mayor: Trevor Drinkwater - Elected, 458 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Tanya Drinkwater - Elected, 48 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Richard Hunt - Elected, 55 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Leanne Gates - Elected, 236 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Tracy Rimmer - Elected, 192 votes

Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 3: Walter Cullen - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Mayor: Charles Radford, 88 votes

Councillor Ward 1: Edwin Berry, 36 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Carlos Vanwynsberghe, 36 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Eric Plaetinck, 189 votes

GLENELLA-LANSDOWNE

Elected

Councillor Ward 4: Bryan McCutchin - Elected, 64 votes

Acclaimed

Reeve: Richard Funk - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Greg McConnell - Accliamed

Councillor Ward 2: Roland Marohn - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 3: Don Boxall - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 5: Arnie Suski - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 6: John Pottinger - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Councillor Ward 4: Scott Gillies, 52 votes

GRAHAMDALE

Elected

Reeve: Clifford Halaburda - Elected, 302 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Danny Granberg - Elected, 78 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Tera Lobay - Elected, 52 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Maretta Philippon - Elected, 114 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Jason Bittner - Elected, 82 votes

Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1: Randy Sigurdson - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 6: Dollard Gould - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Reeve: Dan Meisner, 262 votes

Reeve: Perry Ewasiuk, 197 votes

Councillor Ward 2: Gene Price, 48 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Ernie Kebel, 37 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Rick Kouk, 13 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Glen Metner, 43 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Kris Michaluk, 17 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Tom Johnson, 75 votes

Councillor Ward 4: Larry (Mac) McDonnell, 33 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Adrian Shabaga, 13 votes

GRAND RAPIDS

Acclaimed

Mayor: Robert Buck - Acclaimed

Councillor: Gunnar Einarson - Acclaimed

Councillor: Muriel Halabisky - Acclaimed

Councillor: Ray Cook - Acclaimed

Cuoncillor: Dennis Fourre - Acclaimed

GRANDVIEW

Elected

Mayor: Kevin Edmondson - Elected, 459 votes

Rural Councillor: Wayne Frykas - Elected, 169 votes

Rural Councillor: Keith Storey - Elected, 210 votes

Rural Councillor: Dwayne Bomak - Elected, 193 votes

Acclaimed

Urban Councillor: Tom Stirling - Acclaimed

Urban Councillor: Don Rourke - Acclaimed

Urban Councillor: Jim Winfield - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Mayor:Lyle Morran, 204 votes

Mayor: Joseph Kothlow, 37 votes

Rural Councillor: Nick Fiarchuk, 70 votes

Rural Councillor: Terry Beattie, 70 votes

Rural Councillor: David Minshull, 100 votes

GRASSLAND

GREY

Elected:

Reeve: Ray Franzmann - Elected, 609 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Doug Middleton - Elected, 121 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Marcel Gauthier - Elected, 92 votes

Acclaimed:

Councillor Wrad 1: Don Guyot - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2: Rod Savage - Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 4: Paul Gaultier - Acclaimed

LUD of Haywood: Ray D'Heilly - Acclaimed

LUD of St. Claude: Georges Le Heighet - Acclaimed

LUD of St. Claude: Ron Green - Acclaimed

Not Elected

Reeve:Pat Houde, 352 votes

Councillor Ward 3: Richard Penner, 105 votes

Councillor Ward 3: J-P Grosemans, 17 votes

Councillor Ward 5: Jeome Dondo, 89 votes

HAMIOTA

Acclaimed

Mayor: Larry Oakden - Acclaimed

Councillor: Kerri Wilson - Acclaimed

Councillor: Rick DeBin - Acclaimed

Councillor: Linda Little - Acclaimed

Councillor: Ross Andrew - Acclaimed

Councillor: Tim Weber - Accliamed

Councillor: Todd Brown - Accliamed

HARRISON PARK

HEADINGLEY

Elected

Councillor: Jim Robson - Elected, 502 votes

Councillor: Tom Roche - Elected, 370 votes

Councillor: Yolande Franzmann - Elected, 55 votes

Councillor: John Van Massenhoven - Elected, 670 votes

Acclaimed

Mayor: John Mauseth - Acclaimed

Not Elected