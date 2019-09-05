

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





The Association of Manitoba Municipalities is calling on the next provincial government to “more fairly” support cities and rural municipalities.

The association is backing its request with poll numbers indicating 85 per cent of respondents agree the Manitoba government should provide fair funding.

AMM president Ralph Groening said municipalities are feeling the financial pinch.

“Growth costs money and puts financial pressures on municipalities who often have to contribute more than their share of funding. Sometimes up to 50 percent,” he said.

The poll also found about 75 per cent of Manitobans want the province to provide a PST rebate similar to what they receive for the federal GST.

The survey was conducted by NRG Research in late August. It polled 751 Manitobans by phone between Aug. 22 and 27.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.7 per cent