WINNIPEG -- It may still feel like winter, but spring is getting closer and with that, the provincial government announced new plans on Wednesday on how it will protect municipalities from spring flooding.

The Manitoba government is launching a $3 million program that will help municipalities during the flooding season.

“We want to help municipalities take steps to prevent the kind of significant damage flooding can cause to their communities,” said Rochelle Squires, minister of Municipal Relations in a news release.

“Municipalities know best what will work for them and this program is designed to help them ensure protection put in place this year will benefit their communities for many years to come.”

With the new program, municipalities can be reimbursed up to 100 percent for approved projects related to flood preparedness or resiliency and equipment costs.

There will be a total of $150,000 available for each municipal proposal, but the maximum funding available will depend on the total value of all projects.

On top of that, Winnipeg will be given consideration for funding up to $500,000, if the flood risk requires extra investments.

Ralph Groening, president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AAM), said this announcement is welcome news.

Colleen Sklar, executive director of the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR), echoes Groening's sentiment.

"This kind of co-ordinated effort, with the inclusion of groups such as AMM and WMR, is critical to flood prevention and protection for years to come," said Sklar in a news release.

Proposals brought forward by municipalities will be reviewed by a panel, which will have representatives from the AMM, WMR and the province.

The panel will consider factors like flood risk, if the proposal will enhance emergency preparedness or resiliency in the future and regional benefits.

Municipalities must submit proposals by Feb. 28.