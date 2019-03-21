Municipalities across Manitoba are preparing for the spring flood fight.

The R.M. of St. Andrews is making thousands of sandbags to hold back what could be a massive rush of water from the Red River.

"We're at this continuously," said Ron White, with the R.M. of St. Andrews. "Since yesterday afternoon we've put together about a thousand by hand."

Thousands more have been stockpiled in another location in the rural municipality.

But don't call it flood preparation, emergency coordinator Jim Stinson doesn't believe in that.

"I will not prepare for a flood," vowed Stinson. "I prepare for high water. Because if I'm telling you I'm preparing for a flood, then I'm saying I'm preparing to fail."

And Stinson isn't prepared to fail. That's why work crews in the R.M. have been hard at work for weeks.

"Now they have the drains cleaned," said Stinson. "And now they're working with their stuff to open up the culverts."

In 2009, several Petersfield-area properties were flooded by high water.

Residents like Ken Jenner say they want to prevent that from happening again. Jenner is making, and placing sandbags around his home. He'd also like a better idea when the water's coming.

So would many municipalities downstream of the floodway that have asked for more advance notice of when the floodway gates will be raised.

Thursday, the province said that is a fair request.

"I have committed that we will try and get an advance notice," said Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler. "Again, if there's an emergency, we have to do something on a very quick basis. However we will try to get an advance notice out that we may need to raise the gates, and the Red River."

But St. Andrews isn't waiting for the water, or warnings that it's on the way. It's preparing now to hold it back whenever it arrives.