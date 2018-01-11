A Probe Research poll done for the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM) says 59 per cent of Manitobans believe local governments should receive between half to all of the tax money.

The AMM says municipalities will have costs related to policing, enforcement and zoning once marijuana is legalized.

Ottawa has put 75 per cent of the revenue on the table for the provinces.

The survey of 1,000 adults was done between November 23 and December 14.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities says one-third of pot tax revenues should flow to local governments.