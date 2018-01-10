A married couple from Winnipeg has been identified as Canadian citizens killed in Jamaica according to Canadian authorities.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizens who have been murdered in Jamaica. Consular services are being provided to the victims’ family,” said a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force identified the deceased as 81-year-old Melbourne Flake, and 70-year-old Etta Flake.

Police said between 5:30 p.m. on January 8th and 10:30 a.m. on January 9th construction workers made attempts to contact the couple but were not successful. JCF said they went inside the house and two bodies were found.

Police said from Morant Bay, which is located on the eastern part on the island were alerted. Both were taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Family tell CTV News the Flakes who had five children and numerous grandchildren lived in Winnipeg since the 1960s. They both had Canadian and Jamaican citizenship.

JCF said the investigation continues.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. To protect the privacy of the individuals concerned, further details on this case cannot be released,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to CTV News.

In a statement to CTV News, family say the Flakes were killed in a home burglary on January 9.

“Melbourne E. Flake (a.k.a Jerry) and Etta Flake immigrated to Canada from Jamaica in the 60’s. Melbourne and Etta have lived in Winnipeg for 53 years. Melbourne Flake retired as a carpenter from The Canadian National Defense, and Etta was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse from Victoria General Hospital. Melbourne and Etta Flake had just celebrated Christmas in Jamaica with 19 children and grandchildren. The murders are still being investigated by Interpol.”