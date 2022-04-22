Music legend Paul Shaffer to perform with Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra
Canada’s own Paul Shaffer will be teaming up with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) this weekend.
Shaffer will be joining the Orchestra Friday and Saturday on a journey through his musical life, from studying classical piano in his hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont., to his love for the Beatles.
Shaffer, who was David Letterman’s musical director and sidekick for 33 years, will also be sharing stories from his five-decade career, which he says the WSO helped influence.
“Now this happens to be the very first symphony that I got to see live in my life,” said Shaffer. “I was about 12-years-old, back in 1962, and the Winnipeg Symphony came to Thunder Bay and it made an impression on me that I never forgot. So this is really significant all these years later to get to be playing with the symphony.”
Shaffer said they will be playing all of his favourite songs that ever had an orchestra with it, which features a variety of genres from rock to R&B.
“I do a little bit of the Beatles, and a little Barry White, and a little (Rolling) Stones, and it’s just all my favourite stuff with an amazing orchestra.”
Joining Shaffer during the performance will be Motown legend Valerie Simpson, who will perform “It’s Raining Men” which was written by Shaffer.
The performances will take place and the Centennial Concert Hall and tickets can be purchased online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Bank of Canada rate hike not expected to impact credit card interest rates, expert says
With Canada’s annual inflation reaching its highest point in more than 30 years, interest rates could rise faster and higher, making mortgages and bank loans more costly. Credit cards, however, are generally not expected to be impacted by rate hikes.
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
A massive catapult-like device could soon sling satellites into space
NASA is testing a massive catapult-like device aimed at tossing small satellites into orbit.
Trucks, SUVs to qualify for electric vehicle rebates as feds expand program
More electric vehicles will be eligible for rebates as the federal government raises the maximum qualifying price starting next week.
Regina
-
Another powerful storm incoming for southeast Sask.
The southeast corner of Saskatchewan can’t catch a break as it braces for another Colorado Low to arrive over the weekend.
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
'It was a no brainer': Grayson group commits to opening community’s first daycare
The southeastern Saskatchewan community of Grayson will be welcoming its first fully licensed daycare this September.
Saskatoon
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Saskatoon murder trial: Accused allegedly wore victim's Hugo Boss jacket after he was killed
The man accused in the death of Richard Fernuk may have been captured on on surveillance video wearing his suit jacket.
-
Increasing booster uptake as Sask. long-term care homes grapple with outbreaks: health offical
As long-term care homes grabble with COVID outbreaks, a senior health official says boosters are critical to keep the most vulnerable people safe.
Northern Ontario
-
Medical school study find maternity care services disappearing in northern Ontario
Northern Ontario is becoming a maternity care desert, according to a recent study by the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.
-
National conservation group launches largest single private conservation project in northern Ontario
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has launched what it says is the largest single private conservation project in Canadian history.
-
State of emergency in Kashechewan
Kashechewan Chief declares state of emergency as Albany River flooding risk is high.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal feud battering Alberta’s governing party took a new twist after one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers went on Twitter and compared United Conservative backbench critics to clowns.
-
'Waiting too long for care': Walk-in health clinic wait times in Alberta drop as ER waits continue surging
While a new study shows the average wait time for a walk-in health clinic in Alberta is the lowest across the country, emergency department wait times are soaring.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting teen at Markham mall turns himself in to police
A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a mall in Markham has turned himself in, York Regional Police said.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Man killed, woman suffers critical injures in plane crash west of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.
-
Another day of record-breaking spring snow in Calgary
Calgary was hit with another record snowfall on Friday.
-
Alberta NDP says Kenney government is making health care difficult
The Alberta NDP shared some sobering statistics about how many doctors the province has lost so far this year, but the UCP government says the data tells a different story.
Montreal
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with national funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "an artist" on ice. It's considering renaming Highway 50 to the Outaouais, where he grew up, for him.
-
'I just miss my buddy': Guy Lafleur's teammates reflect on a legendary career
On Friday, news broke that Lafleur passed away after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old. His death sent shockwaves through the hockey community, especially his former teammates, who watched Lafleur grow into the hockey great he turned out to be.
Ottawa
-
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
-
Ottawa drivers face fines for expired licence plates in Quebec
Two days ago, 82-year-old Gail Salmon received a fine from Quebec police in the mail for an expired licence plate.
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
-
N.B.'s Horizon Health will remain in red level, maintain masks and visitor restrictions for a while yet
The CEO of Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick says there will be measures that will never go back to the way they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
'We’re not animals': Calls for porta-potties at growing homeless encampment in Kitchener
Residents of a growing homeless encampment in north Kitchener are calling on the Region of Waterloo for help addressing a lack of basic sanitation facilities at the site, but the region says it's not that simple.
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Waterloo statistics prof dunks on Tim’s Roll Up To Win – again
After cracking the Roll Up to Win code in 2020, Michael Wallace is tackling the since revamped online contest again this year.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 data suggests Interior Health, Fraser Health seeing worst of 6th wave so far
B.C.'s available COVID-19 data, while limited, shows the Interior and Fraser health authorities recording more hospitalizations and cases than other parts of the province in recent weeks.
-
B.C. homes prices forecast to dip 3.8% next year following interest rate hikes
Rising interest rates will likely trigger a "modest price correction" in Canadian real estate next year, with B.C. and Ontario seeing the biggest drops, according to a new housing forecast.
-
Travellers wait hours, try multiple times to get passports at Vancouver office
Surging interest in travel is making lineups at Vancouver passport offices dramatically longer, with some showing up hours before the centre even opens.
Vancouver Island
-
Inspectors reviewing potential cases of avian flu in Cowichan Valley
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is looking into the potential presence of an avian flu that's appeared in chickens in other areas of Canada and may be in the Cowichan Valley.
-
'It's shameful': First Nation shocked by B.C.'s decision not to amend case based on new policy
The lawyer for a B.C. First Nation challenging the province in a land rights trial says the government's decision not to adjust the case based on its own new litigation directives “undermines the process of reconciliation.”
-
Runners, businesses excited for return of TC10K race in Victoria
After two years on the sidelines, thousands of runners will be lacing up for the return of the TC10K in Victoria this weekend.