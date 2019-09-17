

Pat McKay, CTV News Winnipeg





It’s been nearly a month since his suspension was announced, and Blue Bombers’ running back Andrew Harris says he’s yet to find out how he tested positive for a banned substance on a random drug test.

“It's more common than I even thought,” he said after practice on Tuesday. “I'm doing my best to get some answers, and for the most part I'm just trying to get it behind me and move forward."

On July 12, the 32-year-old tested positive for metadienone, an anabolic steroid banned by the CFL and the players association.

“It was a mistake, and you know, wasn't something that was intentional,” he said.

The suspension, combined with comments he’s perceived negatively surrounding the situation, have resulted in Harris being highly motivated to add to his league-leading rushing totals when he gets back into game action.

“For me, that just added a little more chip on my shoulder," he said.

“He's pissed off,’ said head coach Mike O’shea. “He's not in any mood to chat. You know, you're not just going to exchange pleasantries with him, he's angry. I'm sure that'll turn into something productive for him."

Harris said it bothers him that not everyone believes his innocence on the matter, citing his integrity and the adversity he’s faced in getting to this point in his career, but he reiterated that he’s ready to move passed the incident.

"I know the truth, and people are going to say what they want to say, or think what they want to say, but at the end of the day, for me, I'm moving forward. My play will show who the real Andrew is."

The Bombers next game is against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday September 21.