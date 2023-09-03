Nagar Kirtan celebration brings thousands to downtown Winnipeg

Organizers estimate close to 20,000 people took part in the parade through the city's core, many dressed in colourful clothing and carrying flags. (Source: Daniel Timmerman, CTV News) Organizers estimate close to 20,000 people took part in the parade through the city's core, many dressed in colourful clothing and carrying flags. (Source: Daniel Timmerman, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island