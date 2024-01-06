Nate Schmidt helps soaring Jets rally for 3-1 win over Ducks

Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti scored in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Friday night to extend their point streak to 11 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, and Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves. Vladislav Namestnikov had two assists.

The Jets earned their fifth consecutive win and improved to 9-0-2 in their last 11 games overall.

Mason McTavish scored in the first period for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 24 stops. The Ducks dropped to 4-18-1 in their last 23 games.

It was Winnipeg's second victory at Anaheim in the past month, after the Jets' Kyle Connor was injured in a knee-on-knee hit by the Ducks' Ryan Strome on Dec. 10. Connor remains out of action, while Strome was held out because of an upper-body injury.