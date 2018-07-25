Featured
National chief of AFN to be elected Wednesday
Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde carries the eagle staff as he walks onto the stage for the opening of the AFN Annual General Assembly, in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 10:25AM CST
Chiefs from 634 First Nations communities will be casting their ballots Wednesday in Vancouver to elect the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) .
There are five candidates vying for the position, including Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North. She wants to get the federal government to act on all the recommendation in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Katherine Whitecloud, the former grand chief of the Wipazoka Wakpa Dakota Nation in Manitoba, is also in the running for the AFN’s top job. She is calling on First Nations to assert nationhood.
The other three candidates are Perry Bellegarde, Russ Diabo and Miles Richardson.