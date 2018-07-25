

CTV Winnipeg





Chiefs from 634 First Nations communities will be casting their ballots Wednesday in Vancouver to elect the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) .

There are five candidates vying for the position, including Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North. She wants to get the federal government to act on all the recommendation in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Katherine Whitecloud, the former grand chief of the Wipazoka Wakpa Dakota Nation in Manitoba, is also in the running for the AFN’s top job. She is calling on First Nations to assert nationhood.

The other three candidates are Perry Bellegarde, Russ Diabo and Miles Richardson.