

CTV Winnipeg





The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is holding a two-day community hearing in Thompson, Man. this month.

The hearing will take place from March 20-21. According to a news release, commissioner Michèle Audette will attend.

A community hearing was held in Winnipeg in October 2017, which is when inquiry officials realized the need for a hearing in northern Manitoba.

In Manitoba, 160 survivors and families registered to share their stories. So far, 86 testimonies have been gathered.

More information will be posted on the inquiry’s website.